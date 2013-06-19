The Latest Siri Improvements Are Designed To Keep You From Killing Yourself

If you’re an avid Siri user, then you probably feel a strange bond with your phone. You talk to it all the time, use it to manage your schedule, and even search Google with it.



Now Siri’s watching out for you in a new way – Apple Insider reports on a new Siri feature designed to help prevent suicide.

If it thinks you’re contemplating suicide based on its interactions with you, it will offer to call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Here’s what it looks like:

Apple InsiderSiri previously used to tell you where suicide prevention centres were located, but its ability to call a suicide prevention hotline is new and will be available to users running iOS 6 or iOS 7 on their devices.

It’s a thoughtful feature, to be sure, but we hope you never have to use it.

