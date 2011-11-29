Watch Siri Start A Car With A Crazy New Hack

The realm of the Apple hacker never seems to stop growing.



The below video (via Fiquett.com) shows Siri connect to a Cobra remote starter on an Acura TL and get the car started by just saying those three magic words: start my car.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

According to Gizmodo, Siri can also pop the trunk and lock and unlock the car.

Unfortunately, she cannot actually drive…yet.

Now check out the best Siri hacks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.