Watch Siri Start A Car With A Crazy New Hack

Travis Okulski

The realm of the Apple hacker never seems to stop growing.

The below video (via Fiquett.com) shows Siri connect to a Cobra remote starter on an Acura TL and get the car started by just saying those three magic words: start my car.

According to Gizmodo, Siri can also pop the trunk and lock and unlock the car.

Unfortunately, she cannot actually drive…yet.

