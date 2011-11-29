Watch Siri Start A Car With A Crazy New Hack

The realm of the Apple hacker never seems to stop growing.
The below video (via Fiquett.com) shows Siri connect to a Cobra remote starter on an Acura TL and get the car started by just saying those three magic words: start my car.
According to Gizmodo, Siri can also pop the trunk and lock and unlock the car.
Unfortunately, she cannot actually drive…yet.
