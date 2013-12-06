Apple Filed A Patent For A 'Siri Smart Dock' For Your Home

A newly published patent application from Apple describes a Siri “smart dock” device for the home,

reports Apple Insider.

The still-hypothetical device comes across as a rather conventional iOS device dock with a major exception — it would allow access to Siri while docked.

The patent describes that the system would listen for voice prompts that it can identify as users commands — play, pause, next track, etc. — and also funnel this into Siri for more complex tasks, like measurement conversion or getting stock quotes.

Siri is not integrated in the device, but would instead require a user to dock his or her Siri-enabled device first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.