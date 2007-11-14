SIRI Shareholders Approve XMSR Merger, Feds Still In The Way

Sirius (SIRI) shareholders have signed off on the company’s $13.6 billion merger with XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) — no surprise. Still ahead: approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. XM shareholders also vote today.
