SIRI Shareholders Approve XMSR Merger, Feds Still In The Way

Dan Frommer

Sirius (SIRI) shareholders have signed off on the company’s $13.6 billion merger with XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) — no surprise. Still ahead: approval from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. XM shareholders also vote today.

