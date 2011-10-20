Siri Has A Fatal Security Flaw

Photo: Screenshot

Siri is completely useful, but depending on your phone’s settings, it can also leave you quite vulnerable, as pointed out by Naked Security.



Even if you have a passcode set to keep your phone inaccessible to other people, Siri’s default setting is to ignore this. By holding the home button to activate Siri, anyone can bypass whatever preventative measures you have in place.

At this point, a stranger can send texts and emails and manipulate your calendar despite the fact that you have a passcode required to access the phone.

Don’t despair — it’s a simple fix. Start up Settings and navigate to General/Passcode Lock. Make sure that the “Siri” option is set to “Off.” That’s all it takes to disable Siri while a passcode is in place.

This is a bit of an embarrassment for Apple, who is usually quite security-conscious. This appears to be an instance where it chose convenience over security.

