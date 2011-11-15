The Countdown To Having Siri On Your Desktop And Android Begins Now

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Engineering firm Applidium has taken the figurative dog collar off of Siri, as reported in its blog post.Now any developer with the wits and desire can port Apple’s voice-powered assistant service to whatever device he wants.



This was previously impossible because all Siri requests went through a secure server in Cupertino that ensured they were coming from iPhone 4Ses. But Applidium has worked up a hack to fool the servers into confirming its requests regardless of the original device.

This means we could realistically have a native (but very unofficial) Siri app for Android and desktop sometime soon.

