Siri is refusing to answer certain questions from people who aren't Apple Music subscribers

Apple Music listeners are starting to end their three-month free trials — and Siri has begun to play hardball.

On Monday, angel investor Tom Conrad pointed out on Twitter that if you ask Siri to tell you the top songs in the US, and you aren’t an Apple Music subscriber, she’ll basically stick her virtual tongue out at you and refuse to respond.

I guess Siri won’t talk to you about music unless you pay her boss? pic.twitter.com/b6Xwcf3EYR — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) October 26, 2015

We checked it out and it reads the same for other fallen Apple Music subscribers. “Sorry, Nathan,” Siri told me. “I can’t look up the music charts for you. You don’t seem to be subscribed to Apple Music.”

Siri is admitting that she has the data, but is withholding it because I am not an Apple Music subscriber. Very mature.

When I asked Siri about the top movie rentals in the US, she was much more forthcoming, and tried to get me to rent it on iTunes.

But the “give the customer information and then nudge them to buy” tactic doesn’t seem to be the way Apple wants to go at it in music.

Maybe that is because Apple hasn’t exactly been driving Spotify out of the market. Spotify’s CEO claims his service has seen even greater user growth since the launch of Apple Music.

We have reached out to Apple for comment, and will update this article when we hear back.

