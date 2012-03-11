So Why Isn't Siri On The New iPad?

Apple’s new iPad has a ton of great new features: Retina display, 4G LTE data speeds, and a killer HD camera, just to name a few.



But it’s missing one of Apple’s most prized features: Siri.

Tim Cook started his keynote Wednesday by talking about Siri and how revolutionary it is. All of Apple’s iPhone ads now focus on Siri. It’s the company’s poster child for iOS.

So why did the new iPad miss out?

(By the way, the new iPad does have voice dictation, which lets you talk to type.)

We have some guesses and will be hunting down the answer over the next few days. But right now we’re going to do the lazy thing and ask if you have any ideas or knowledge of the situation. Let us know in the comments or drop us a line here.

