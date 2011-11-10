Apple Finally Comments On If Siri Will Come To Old iPhones

Photo: Screenshot

Apple won’t be porting Siri to your iPhone 4 any time soon, reports Michael Steeber.Steeber’s source reached out to Apple with a bug report, using it to propose selling Siri as a paid upgrade for older iPhones.



We’ve seen the videos of jailbroken iPhone 4s running Siri without any issue — should be no problem, right?

The response came back:

“Siri only works on iPhone 4S and we currently have no plans to support older devices.”

If you absolutely must have Siri, it’s probably time to start saving for an iPhone 4S instead of waiting for Apple to support it on an older device.

