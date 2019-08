After playing around with Siri for just a few minutes, you’ll find that the virtual assistant can come up with some funny and witty responses. We asked Siri about the meaning of life and it came up with 13 (!) different responses.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.