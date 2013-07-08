Apple May Have Figured Out How To Fix Siri So You Might Actually Use It

Martin Scorsese in an ad for Siri.

One of the main problems with Siri, the voice-enabled task and search manager on Apple’s iPhone, is that it’s often so … very … slow.



That’s because your voice commands are being transferred to Siri’s brain, which is online in the cloud, before an answer is delivered back to you.

But 9to5Mac believes Apple is working on a fix that could make Siri much faster. The site reports:

Apple is testing a local, offline version of Dictation voice input for iOS devices, according to strings of code found inside of the iOS 7 beta.

… While we do not have evidence of this, it seems plausible that Apple could eventually port over this technology from Dictation to Siri. This would allow certain queries to Siri to take place at a quicker pace.

That could be huge for Siri in its fight with Google Now, the voice-command system on Android phones which often delivers more accurate results than Siri does.

