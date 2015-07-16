Siri has been programmed to respect Caitlyn Jenner's gender identity

Will Haskell
Caitlyn jennerYouTube/E!

Caitlyn Jenner has a staunch ally in the form of Siri, iPhone’s voice-activated virtual assistant.

Siri got attention recently after users discovered its sassy response to the question, “What’s zero divided by zero?

Since that revelation, iPhone users have been discovering even more quirky responses from Siri, uncovering a programmed personality of sorts. 

The latest revelation? Siri is more capable than some humans when it comes to understanding gender identity.

Check out how Siri reacts when users ask a question about Jenner’s gender.

Siri Caitlyn JennerBusiness Insider

 

Ask a question using Jenner’s former first name, Bruce, and Siri will reply using Jenner’s new name.

 

Siri Caitlyn JennerBusiness Insider

 

Keep asking about “Bruce,” and Siri might even get a little impatient with you.

 

Siri Caitlyn JennerBusiness Insider

 

This also applies when you ask Siri questions about Jenner’s life.

 

Caitlyn jenner siriSiri

 

Siri respects Jenner’s chosen name and gender identity, refusing to call her by her previous name.

 

 

 

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t the only transgender person on Siri’s radar. 

Siri aced the gender pronouns when I asked it about four other famous transgender people.

Balian Buschbaum is an accomplished German pole vaulter and a transgender male. He was born with the name Yvonne Buschbaum.

Siri TransgenderBusiness Insider

Laverne Cox is a member of the cast of “Orange is the New Black.” She is a transgender woman.

 

Siri TransgenderBusiness Insider

Alexis Arquette was born with the name Robert Arquette. Siri acknowledges Alexis’s female gender identity.

 

Siri TransgenderBusiness Insider

Chaz Bono is a transgender male born with the name Chastity Sun Bono. He is the son of entertainers Sonny Bono and Cher. 

 

Siri TransgenderBusiness Insider

This isn’t the first time a computer proved it was able to adapt to gender changes more quickly than humans could — a Twitter bot spent the day of Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover reveal scolding people for messing up her pronouns online.

NOW WATCH: You get a really long-winded answer when you ask Siri to tell you a story

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.