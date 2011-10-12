Here's What Happens When You Ask Siri "What's The Best Phone?"

Photo: This Is My Next

We’re reading with increasing frequency that Siri has the ability to “understand” almost anything you ask it.In Walt Mossberg’s review of the iPhone 4S, he sings Siri’s praises. He asked it a number of questions in different ways, such as “Who’s the president of Iran?” or “Who stars in ‘Boardwalk Empire?'” He even just says “French restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland.”



Siri was able to understand context and colloquialism each time.

We especially enjoyed this from the review:

[I]t has some cute answers built in. When I asked it “What’s the best phone?” it said, “Wait… there are other phones?”

Read Mossberg’s full review on AllThingsD >

