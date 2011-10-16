A Hacker Just Put Siri On His Old iPhone

An enterprising hacker in Ireland named Steve Troughton-Smith has successfully ported Siri to his iPhone 4, reports 9to5Mac.



Siri is supposed to be exclusive to iPhone 4S owners.

Troughton-Smith is a well-known iPhone hacker who’s been liveblogging the Siri hack on his Twitter feed. He announces his success by tweeting “HELLO SIRI ON IPHONE 4!” Hardly definitive proof, but 9to5Mac has this video.

It doesn’t actually demonstrate voice interaction with Siri, but you can see that it appears to be a fully-functioning port otherwise, complete with help menus and the dictation button appearing to the left of the iPhone keyboard:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.