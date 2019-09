Arkansas-based Carnes Audio has implemented a way to get Siri to communicate with Crestron, a home automation system, reports Mashable.



We’re not sure how it works, but we’re glad they figured it out.

Watch this demo video as Siri adjusts temperature, turns on lights, and controls a projector.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

