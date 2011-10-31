Now Siri Is Fully Functional On The iPhone 4 And iPod Touch

The same developer who was able to get Siri running on an iPhone 4 has managed to port it to an iPod Touch too, 9to5 Mac reports.



This time, Siri is fully functional, meaning it can talk to Apple’s servers and respond to your voice. Before, the port could not contact Apple’s servers and had limited functionality.

From what the developer tells 9to5 Mac, it seems like the process is pretty difficult. The average jailbreaker probably won’t be able to get it working yet. However, it’s likely just a matter of time before someone figures out a simple port to get Siri running on any iPhone 4.

Here are some videos of Siri in action on the iPhone 4 and iPod Touch:

