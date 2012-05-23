Siri Hack Turns Your Personal Assistant Into Your Personal Buyer

Isn’t technology fun!



Siri, Apple’s magnificent personal assistant found on the iPhone 4S can do many things. She can book a meeting or remind you to take out the garbage directly from your calendar.

She can search for a specific location or help you find something on the web. She can also play your favourite song found in an iTunes playlist. Siri does all this with simple instructions spoken from you.

But can she buy things for you? Nope.

Until now.

Seconds powers simple mobile payments through text messages. And since Siri sends text messages, she can now use Seconds to complete transactions for you in a just a few words. Check it out!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

