How To Get Siri To Give You Directions Via Google Maps

Google released its much-awaited Maps app for iOS yesterday and it quickly shot up to the number one spot on Apple’s App Store for top free apps.



Even though Google Maps doesn’t integrate with Siri, Adam Dachis of Lifehacker found a way to get Siri to give you directions to your favourite places through a simple hack, without needing to jailbreak your phone.

The hack requires you to save a custom URL from a previous search as a new contact in your address book, and then ask Siri to find it.

Head on over to Lifehacker for step-by-step directions on how to set it up.

