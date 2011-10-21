The Sex Of Siri: Female Voices Are Easier To Hear

Why is Apple’s Siri a female voice?



Clifford Nass, a Stanford University professor, told The Star that there are three reasons.

“First, it is stereotyping. Second, it is much easier to find a female voice acceptable to everyone. And third, in certain contexts, female voices are easier to hear.”

But what about the male Siri voice in the UK?

Jeremy Wagstaff from the technology consultancy Loose Wire organisation told The Guardian that “Americans speak loudly and clearly and are usually in a hurry, so it makes sense for them to have a female voice because it has the pitch and range. British people mumble and obey authority, so they need someone authoritative.”

