Here's A Big Hint That Siri Is Coming To Apple TV

New code appearing in iOS 7.1, Apple’s operating system for mobile devices and the Apple TV, suggests that Siri will soon land on Apple TV, reports 9to5Mac.

The technical jargon breaks down like this: “Assistant,” Apple’s internal name for Siri, has new entry in its UIDeviceFamily array, which simply lists the Apple devices that the feature is compatible with.

For Siri, this has previously always been represented with a “1” and a “2,” Apple’s numerical designations for its iPhone/iPod Touch and iPad device families, respectively. Now there’s a “3” as well, which means Apple TV compatibility.

Here’s the relevant screenshot from MacRumors:

This data doesn’t include any details on how one will actually get voice into Apple TV in order to use Siri. If Siri were incorporated into the Apple TV, you’d likely need extra hardware to use it, as the Apple TV remote doesn’t have a microphone. It could end up being possible to talk to Siri on your Apple TV through your iPhone or iPad, however.

Amazon’s new Fire TV box is compatible with voice commands spoken into its remote and lets you search for the videos you want to watch.

