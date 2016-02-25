Siri is coming to your Mac later this year

Voice assistant software Siri will finally be available on the Mac when Apple releases its next major version, OS X 10.12, later this year, 9to5Mac’S Mark Gurman reports.

Siri is currently a big part of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV operating systems. Apple has been looking to integrate Siri into OS X since at least 2012.

The 9to5Mac report indicates that Siri will be accessible through the Mac’s Menu Bar — the bar at the top of the screen where most Macs have date, time, and Spotlight search options.

The feature will include support for “hot words,” so users will be able to access Siri simply by saying “Hey Siri,” without pressing a button or activating the software, as long as their Mac is plugged into power.

Apple first integrated voice dictation, which uses Siri’s speech-to-text technology, into Mac OS X in 2012.

