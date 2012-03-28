This Clever Hack Helps Siri Deliver ESPN Sports Scores To Your iPhone

Photo: Flickr

There’s very little chance Apple will open up Siri to third-party developers. But that hasn’t stopped a few clever jailbreakers.



Enter SiriSports, a new feature hack for iPhone’s Siri that will answer all your sports questions on the go, Sportsgrid reports.

With the help of ESPN, Siri will be able to access score information so you can talk to Siri as if you’re going to search for something, and she will conjure up what ESPN knows.

Of course, SiriSports isn’t native to Siri so if you want this feature, you’ll have to jailbreak your iPhone. The hack is not yet available, but perhaps an official version is in the works as ESPN recently released their API for premium partners.

By then, you don’t have to be that guy from the AT&T commercial pretending to be a “summoner” of game scores during a date with your special lady.

