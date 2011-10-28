Siri Will Be The Killer Feature For Apple's TV Set

Photo: AP

While everyone has been running around speculating what kind of content deals and user interface will come with Apple’s rumoured television, Nick Bilton writes in the New York Times that Siri will be the star.We’ve speculated on this before. Imagine just talking to your TV with Siri, telling it to record your favourite shows, change the channel, etc. You’d never have to pick up a remote control again.



Bilton also says that sources at Apple and Apple’s suppliers don’t know exactly when the TV will be ready, but it’s definitely in the works.

Click here to read more details on the Apple TV at NYT >



