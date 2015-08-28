Siri has some hilarious answers when you ask it about the next Apple event

Tim Stenovec

Siri is getting coy.

The personal digital assistant has some creative responses when you ask it about the company’s upcoming event in San Francisco.

Apple sent out invitations to its September 9 event on Thursday, and the the phrase “Hey Siri, give us a hint” is emblazoned on it.

The invitation is likely a reference to the new Apple TV that’s expected to debut, which, according to BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski, will let people control certain functions on the TV set-top box using Siri

Apple iphone event invitationApple

People quickly realised that when you indeed ask Siri to give you a hint, you get some creative responses:

 

 Here are some others we got when we asked Siri the same thing:

Siri give me a hint 1Screenshot/Tech Insider
Siri give me a hint 2Screenshot/Tech Insider

