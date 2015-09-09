Siri is even more of a troll ahead of Apple's huge iPhone event

No, Siri is not actually going to give you a hint about Apple’s media event Wednesday. But it’s still fun to ask.

The digital personal assistant has a new series of fresh answers when you ask it for a clue about Apple’s big event in San Francisco.

Some background: Late last month Apple sent out invitations to its annual iPhone launch event. Emblazoned on the invitation, seen here, was the phrase “Hey Siri, give us a hint.” Many think the Siri reference is a nod to the new Apple TV, which is expected to have Siri functionality built into it for quick searching.

The invitations prompted a legion of iPhone owners to ask Siri for a hint, but in return, they were called “desperate for information,” among other things, by Apple’s personal digital assistant. Siri’s new answers troll iPhone users even more, replete with binary code (my personal favourite) and even a reference to Tim Cook.

Siri is sure to be center stage at Wednesday’s event, which is shaping up to be the biggest ever for Apple. Tech Insider will be at the event in San Francisco so be sure to follow along for all of the latest Apple news and analysis on Wednesday.

For now, check out some of these clever responses from Siri, regarding Apple’s big event this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.