You can't access one of Siri's coolest new features unless you pay $10 per month for Apple Music

If you own an iPhone but don’t subscribe to Apple’s $US9.99 streaming music service, Siri will refuse to give you information about popular music from Billboard’s charts.

I guess Siri won’t talk to you about music unless you pay her boss? pic.twitter.com/b6Xwcf3EYR

— Tom Conrad (@tconrad) October 26, 2015

You can’t ask about hot tracks in the US or other parts of the world, and you can’t ask it about popular songs from any year or era.

Apple impressed a lot of people when they showed how Siri works with Apple Music in June, but the company didn’t mention at the time that the feature only works if you’re a paying Apple Music subscriber.

Siri is a moderately helpful personal assistant. But this is the first time we’ve seen it not offer information based on whether or not a person subscribes to a given service.

Although Apple Music is a premium service for streaming and recommending music, and even connecting fans with their favourite artists, Siri ought to be able to answer simple questions about popular music, or music that was popular, to anyone who asks. Instead, it looks like Apple doesn’t want iPhone owners to know music facts unless they — quite literally — pay the piper.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

