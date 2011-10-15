Siri Is Comically Horrible At Understanding Your Foreign Accent

Siri can perform myriad tricks and gags, but it is remarkably unable to understand people with foreign accents, even if they’re speaking one of Siri’s three recognised languages (English, French, and German).



Check out two hilarious videos below illustrating Siri’s accent impotence, the first via 9 to 5 Mac, and the second via Gizmodo Australia.

In the second video, Siri only chokes once the user shifts Siri from English (Australian) to English (U.S.).

One Exception: Siri Handles British Accents Just Fine >

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.