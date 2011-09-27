This Is How The iPhone 5's Voice Control Will Work

Photo: AP

Today, 9to5 Mac unveiled a bunch of new details about the iPhone 5’s new voice-controlled Assistant.Based on the leaked demos 9to5 Mac tried out, Assistant will be able to do anything you ask. Literally.



For example: Need movie tickets for tonight? Just say “What time is Drive playing tonight?” and Assistant will do the rest, using your location, schedule, etc. to determine the best movie time for you.

Sounds pretty incredible.

Assistant is based on Siri, a nifty app for iPhone that Apple purchased last year. Siri works much the same way Assistant will, but doesn’t have the same deep integration with your phone.

Siri isn’t perfect either. We’ve been testing it out, and while it can transcribe voice to text flawlessly, it doesn’t always turn up the results you want. (Click the link below to see what we’re talking about.)

Still, we expect Apple has been spending the last year or so perfecting Siri’s technology to work perfectly. There’s no way Apple would allow such obvious mistakes to slip through.

If you want to get a sense of what Assistant will be like, we took a tour of Siri. Check it out.

You can also download Siri for free from the App Store.

