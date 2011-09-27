This Is How The iPhone 5's Voice Control Will Work

Photo: AP
Today, 9to5 Mac unveiled a bunch of new details about the iPhone 5’s new voice-controlled Assistant.Based on the leaked demos 9to5 Mac tried out, Assistant will be able to do anything you ask. Literally.
For example: Need movie tickets for tonight? Just say “What time is Drive playing tonight?” and Assistant will do the rest, using your location, schedule, etc. to determine the best movie time for you.
Sounds pretty incredible.
Assistant is based on Siri, a nifty app for iPhone that Apple purchased last year. Siri works much the same way Assistant will, but doesn’t have the same deep integration with your phone.
Siri isn’t perfect either. We’ve been testing it out, and while it can transcribe voice to text flawlessly, it doesn’t always turn up the results you want. (Click the link below to see what we’re talking about.)
Still, we expect Apple has been spending the last year or so perfecting Siri’s technology to work perfectly. There’s no way Apple would allow such obvious mistakes to slip through.
If you want to get a sense of what Assistant will be like, we took a tour of Siri. Check it out.
You can also download Siri for free from the App Store.
Here's Siri's app icon. Unlike the way Assistant will work, you have to launch this app before you can get started
Cool! Siri heard our request perfectly. We spoke naturally and it picked up every word. Now let's see what Siri came up with...
At least Siri knew we were looking for a restaurant. From this menu you can narrow down your request and find what you're looking for. Let's try searching for something else now
Can't go wrong with Chinese! Let's see what Siri comes up with. (That blue text was our voice search)
We tried several more searches using Siri and ran into a lot of bumps. Searches like 'What's playing at Terminal 5 tonight?' and 'Find me movie times for Drive' seemed to confuse the app. It took a little more digging to get exactly what we were looking for.
But don't take that as a bad sign. As we said earlier, Apple would never release an imperfect feature. We fully expect Assistant to knock our socks off.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.