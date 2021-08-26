RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan is seeking parole with no opposition from prosecutors

This June 1968 file photo shows Sirhan Sirhan, right, accused assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy with his attorney Russell E. Parsons in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is seeking parole.

This is the 16th time Sirhan, who has been in prison for 53 years, is seeking parole.

This is the first time prosecutors won’t oppose his release at the parole hearing.

Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, is seeking parole for the 16th time.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office will not attend the 77-year-old’s parole hearing on Friday, marking the first time no prosecutor will oppose his release, the Washington Post reported.

Sirhan, who was convicted of first-degree murder, has been in prison for 53 years after initially being sentenced to death.

His sentence was reduced to life with the possibility of parole after California abolished the death penalty.

Sirhan confessed to killing Kennedy in the assassination, but has since said he doesn’t remember the shooting.