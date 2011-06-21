Sirens & Astronauts Make For Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Watch Launch

A medium-sized speed boat motors us away from Naples and it is hot. The ancient city I am moving away from is colourful – but that describes most of Italy. Italy is vibrantly alive, dirty, and passionate.



It is also serious watch lover territory. I am pretty sure this is where large watches got their start. Omega has invited me out here for the official debut of their 2011 Seamaster Planet Ocean watch collection.

A few months ago, I saw the watches in a trade show setting at Baselworld in Switzerland. Already an outspoken fan of the new pieces, Omega wants me to experience Planet Ocean in a more comfortable setting where I, and other international journalists, can get the full story from Omega’s top people.

In choppy water it takes almost an hour to get to the island of Capri. I later learn that large rock has been a favourite getaway for over a thousand years in addition to being a great inspiration to artists, writers, and political minds. The Romans inhabited Capri long ago, themselves using it as a powerful resort spot for powerful people. Some of their ruins remain. Made of limestone, tricks with the light in the clear water serve to explain many of the names associated with places on the Island such as the famous Blue and Green Grottoes. Omega, a Swiss brand with a Greek name now chooses an Italian spot for their next adventure.

Among the people attending the event are Omega’s CEO, head of product development, and head of marketing – a trio of men that a legion of Omega fans would love to get a chance to chat with. Omega chose a curiously small venue to host an event for one of the world’s largest watch brands. Our intimate group makes it easy to forget that in addition to making a very healthy volume of high-end watches each year (with excellent quality to boot), Omega is that popular “moon watch” brand and official timekeeper of the Olympics. It is more than just a watch brand, it is the face of “professional timekeeping equipment” for many people. Here I am wondering if their brand ambassador George Clooney will be joining us.

