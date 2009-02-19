Sir Allen Tried* To Book A Private Jet Out Of Houston Yesterday

Something about this feels like it could be a smokescreen, but CNBC has reported that Allen Stanford tried to charter a jet out of Houston yesterday for a one-way flight to Antigua. Their source claims he tried to pay by credit card, but that the firm didn’t take payment that way.



We’ve added an asterisk to our headline because we think this is about as believable as Barry Bonds’ home run record.

Could it be that one of Stanford’s people called the private jet group, hoping that the news would leak, so that it would seem as though he was in Houston? And if he were leaving Houston, would he actually go to Antigua, not, say, some country in Africa?

Just curious.

