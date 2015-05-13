Sir Richard Branson has launched ANOTHER Virgin business

Oscar Williams-Grut
AirAsia's Chief Executive Tony Fernandes pretends to kiss British entrepreneur Richard Branson (L), who wears an AirAsia stewardess uniform, during an AirAsia promotional event after Branson arrived at an airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur May 12, 2013. Branson shaved his legs and dressed up as a stewardess during a flight from Australia to Malaysia after losing a bet to his friend Fernandes, on which of their 2010 Formula One racing car teams would finish ahead of the other. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Sir Richard Branson has added yet another company to his business empire – Virgin Sport.

The new company will organise cycling and running events. 

Billionaire Branson, who began his career as a music store tycoon, announced the launch of Virgin Sport on Twitter and on his website this afternoon.

Branson said in a blog post that the new company will “support people of all shapes and sizes to push the boundaries of what’s expected of them, live life to the fullest, and strive for greatness.”

Branson and the Virgin brand already have an association with sport. Virgin has long been a sponsor of the London marathon and Virgin Active has operated a chain of gyms around the world since 1998. 

The creation of Virgin Sport means there are now well over 30 Virgin brands and 58 Virgin companies around the world. The businesses span everything from health to casinos and even space travel.

