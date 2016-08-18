'That's going in the f---ing sea:' Sir Philip Green clashes with Sky News on camera over BHS collapse questions

Sky News/Screengrab Sir Philip Green clashing with the Sky News camera crew in Greece.

Billionaire retail tycoon Sir Philip Green clashed with a Sky News crew in Greece when it tried to question him about the demise of BHS and its estimated £275 million ($359 million) pension deficit.

Sir Philip repeatedly tells Sky News’ David Bowden to go away and says to the cameraman: “That’s going to in the f—ing sea,” as he appears to grab the camera.

The encounter starts around 3 minutes 15 seconds in the below 4-minute segment:

Sky News had tracked Sir Philip down to Ithaca in Greece, where Sir Philip is holidaying on his £100 million yacht called “Lionheart.” The news channel first approached his vessel by boat but were told to go away. Later they encountered the retail tycoon on the shore.

Sky wanted to question Sir Philip on the pension deficit at BHS, the collapsed department store he owned until last year.

BHS collapsed into bankruptcy administration in April and its pension scheme fell into the state-backed “pensions lifeboat,” the Pension Protection Fund (PPF). The scheme had a funding deficit estimated at around £275 million. The near 20,000 members of the BHS’ scheme now face a “haircut” on their eventual payouts estimated at 10%.

Sir Philip Green, the retail billionaire who until last year owned BHS, has been blamed by MPs for failing to properly invest in both BHS and the pension scheme under his ownership. MPs were also highly critical of his decision to sell the failing chain to Dominic Chappell, a two-time bankrupt with no former retail experience.

However, Green has claimed he is in the process of “sorting” the pension deficit. Sky asked the billionaire why he was on holiday despite this claim but were told to “go away.”

