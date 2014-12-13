Sir Peter Cosgrove Has Just Sold His Sydney Home

The Cosgrove home.

Sir Peter Cosgrove, Australia’s Governor General, has sold his Sydney home for about $2 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse in Neutral Bay went for about the price guide of $2.1 million, according to Piers van Hamburg at real estate agents McGrath.

The former army general and his wife, Lady (Lynn) Cosgrove, now live at Government House in Canberra and Admiralty House in Kirribilli.

The 320-square-metre block at 20a Spruson Street had views to North Sydney.

See inside the house HERE.

