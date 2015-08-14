Sir Martin Sorrell had a personalised Coke can made to prove WPP was the right ad agency to win its business

Coca-Cola has been holding a number of advertising pitches this year across pretty much every area of its marketing.

Its creative, media, and digital accounts have all been out to pitch. Hundreds of millions of dollars of agency billings were put up for grabs this summer.

WPP CEO Sir Martin Sorrell couldn’t make it out to Atlanta for the pitch for Coke’s “i-marketing technical integration” (as he calls it) pitch, but he sent over a video to explain why WPP and “iMarketing Technology Alliance” was the right group to pick up the Coke’s business.

Patrick Coffee at AgencySpy found the video, which you can watch here.

While the majority of the video is a nuts and bolts explainer of why WPP agencies MSC, Cognifide, Globant, and Acceleration are best-fit to pick up Coke’s business, there’s a fun moment at the end.

Sorrell picks up a can of Coke emblazoned with “Sir Martin” — referencing the brand’s popular Share a Coke marketing campaign — “just to show we understand some of the things going on with Coca-Cola.”

Play GIF WPP Sir Martin has his own personalised can of Coke.

