Meet The British Property Tycoon Who Makes Millions With His Hedge Fund Factory

Just call it Sir John Beckwith’s million-dollar hedge fund factory business.



It seems Sir John Beckwith found a successful formula for a hedge fund, and now he’s knocking them out one by one. He’s backed out seven in the past few years, and now he’s on his eighth.

Beckwith’s latest hedge fund hasn’t been named yet, but it will be led by Rod Barker, a former portfolio manager at ISAM (Stanley Fink’s) who’s been photographed around London with shocking frequency and abandon.

Clearly Beckwith is hoping Barker’s pop-star hedge fund status and obvious charm will bring investors quickly so he can flip this one and start on the next.

Here he is at a VIP screening of the cartoon movie BOLT with his family:

Photo: http://www.zimbio.com/photos/Tania+Bryer/Rod+Barker/Bolt+VIP+Screening+Inside+Arrivals/2R_H1eYuEWx

At a screening of 27 Dresses with his wife:

Photo: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-526484/Why-shy-Danielle-Lloyd-desperate-attention-new-beau-keen.html

And making out with his wife in the street:

Photo: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1024470/Dont-wait-I-home-Passionate-Tania-Bryer-enjoys-minute-kiss–street.html

The couple is all over the place in the British tabloids because his wife is a famous TV presenter in the UK. But Beckwith is the real story here.

He started his first company at age 24, with his brother. It started out small but became a huge real estate firm, the London & Edinburgh Trust. Then he founded Rutland Trust, a diversified corporate finance, venture capital and insurance broking group in 1986. And then he founded Pacific Investment, a company that backs sport and leisure companies, healthcare companies, property assets, and now, fund management groups.

Beckwith and his niece, Tamara, a socialite

Photo: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/banksandfinance/8256487/Sir-John-Beckwith-profile.html

The other management funds he’s backed: Thames River Capital (which he sold last year to F&C for £54 million; it apparently has $15 billion under management), Liontrust (~$1 billion), Europa Capital (~$3 billion), Pacific Real Estate Capital Partners, Alpha Real Capital (~$1 billion), River & Mercantile (~$1 billion), and Nevsky Capital (~$3.5 billion).

What surprising isn’t that he’s seeding hedge funds. Tons of people do that. But Beckwith doesn’t have the background of a typical hedge fund seeder. The usual suspects are people like Julian Robertson and Paul Tudor Jones — both of whom have founded successful hedge fund managements of their own. Beckwith is an entrepreneur/venture capitalist.

So this is just more evidence of a hedge fund boom.

Clearly Beckwith is hoping Barker’s pop-star hedge fund status and obvious charm will bring investors quickly so he can flip this one and start on the next.

This guy belongs in China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.