Inside a banker-turned-rocker's wild summer bash at the 'Playboy Mansion of the Hamptons'

Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan and Randy Jones of the Village People

Each year, Ivan Wilzig, aka Sir Ivan, hosts a lavish summer party at his castle in the Hamptons. Known as the “Playboy Mansion of the Hamptons,” Ivan’s annual bash never fails to impress.

This year, the ex-bank executive, who is now a singer and musician, was celebrating his newest song, the anti-bullying anthem: “Kiss All The Bullies Goodbye.”

Wilzig, a New Jersey native and the son of an Auschwitz survivor, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a law degree at Cardozo. After graduating he helped his father and brother run the Trust Company of New Jersey, but he never totally lost his childhood passion for music. In 2000, after 25 years in banking, he left the industry to become a rocker.

All proceeds from the weekend event, as well as Wilzig’s record sales, go to the Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit he founded to combat hate crimes and bullying.

Business Insider received a special invite to the party the weekend of August 22, and documented the night. There was endless amazing costumes, special celebrity guests, and even a special performance by Sir Ivan himself.

Guests arrived to find Sir Ivan's castle lit up rainbow-style. The Peaceman Foundation, which was founded by Wilzig, focuses on supporting LGBT youth who have been affected by bullying, as well as veterans who suffer from PTSD. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Upon arrival, people were already getting into the groove, dancing in gazebos on the lawn, and on the inside stage. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Food was served, and guests chowed down on the beautiful lawn. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider This year's costume theme was inspired by the 1970's disco band, the Village People. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider David Warren and Silvina T. Guest's costumes were based off the six members classic identities: cowboys, bikers, Native Americans, construction workers, cops, and sailors. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider For some guests, this was their first Sir Ivan party -- and they were impressed. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Natasha Clark The dress-code wasn't too tight, so many guests got creative with their get-ups. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Andressa Costa These two went for the cop and military style. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Anthony Bottley and Colin Asercion The costumes varied from scantily clad... Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Ariana Vitorl with a friend ...to fun bathroom robes. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Natasha Clark Many got into the disco inspired theme. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider This was Rolise Rachel's sixth Sir Ivan party -- her favourite was a couple years ago, themed 'Wild Animals.' Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Rolise Rachel John and Susan Doneson of Bravo's 'Secrets and Wives' dressed as a cop couple. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider John and Susan Doneson New York astrologer Angel Eyedealism raved about Sir Ivan's fabulous parties. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Angel Eyedealism Musicians, such as Aaron Perry attended the event. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider More guests show off their elaborate costumes. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The camera's were going off everywhere and the guests were ready to pose. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Joe Lalacci, Joanna Bronicki, and Peyman Umay There was no shortage of drinks and rainbow themed decor. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan's 'Peace' limousine, parked at the front of the castle sends his message of peace and love. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Its front makes Sir Ivan's message clear as crystal. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan got to see many friends throughout the night, including one of the Village People's original members, the cowboy Randy Jones. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan and Randy Jones They had some fun before making their debut into the party. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan came out on his balcony and admired the party below in his classic peace cape. He's been coined the 'Peaceman' for his message of anti-bullying. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan and Jones posed for press pictures as the night got started. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan even has a peace crest held by a knight's armour in his own bedroom. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan and his friends got goofy for the camera. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The party below mingled as they waited for the main event of the evening. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider DJ Sin Morera spun disco and techno beats all night. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Attendees boogeyed their way across the dance floor to songs such as Funkytown by Lipps Inc. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The guests danced throughout the night while waiting for Sir Ivan's performance. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Rolise Rachel and friend People were getting rough and rowdy on the dance floor. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider A dance circle even broke out right in front of the stage. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Finally, Sir Ivan arrived on a motorcycle -- the crowd was excited to finally see the host. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider He got dropped off right at the base of the stage. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider He was ready for the performance of his lifetime with his new song 'Kiss All The Bullies Goodbye.' Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider His friends and fans graced the stage with him, dancing in the background. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Sir Ivan performed with such enthusiasm, it was contagious. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider You could tell he was having a fantastic time. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider It was a very dramatic performance. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Although it was close to midnight, for most guests the party we just beginning. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The crowd was spilling out the door. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The motorcycle man himself who drove Sir Ivan in. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider The fires were lit, and real party began. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Unfortunately, it was time for Business Insider to head home. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider Until next year, we can only guess how Sir Ivan will out do himself yet again. Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

