Inside a banker-turned-rocker's wild summer bash at the 'Playboy Mansion of the Hamptons'

Each year, Ivan Wilzig, aka Sir Ivan, hosts a lavish summer party at his castle in the Hamptons. Known as the “Playboy Mansion of the Hamptons,” Ivan’s annual bash never fails to impress.
This year, the ex-bank executive, who is now a singer and musician, was celebrating his newest song, the anti-bullying anthem: “Kiss All The Bullies Goodbye.”
Wilzig, a New Jersey native and the son of an Auschwitz survivor, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a law degree at Cardozo. After graduating he helped his father and brother run the Trust Company of New Jersey, but he never totally lost his childhood passion for music. In 2000, after 25 years in banking, he left the industry to become a rocker.
All proceeds from the weekend event, as well as Wilzig’s record sales, go to the Peaceman Foundation, a non-profit he founded to combat hate crimes and bullying.
Business Insider received a special invite to the party the weekend of August 22, and documented the night. There was endless amazing costumes, special celebrity guests, and even a special performance by Sir Ivan himself.
Guests arrived to find Sir Ivan's castle lit up rainbow-style. The Peaceman Foundation, which was founded by Wilzig, focuses on supporting LGBT youth who have been affected by bullying, as well as veterans who suffer from PTSD.
Upon arrival, people were already getting into the groove, dancing in gazebos on the lawn, and on the inside stage.
David Warren and Silvina T.
Guest's costumes were based off the six members classic identities: cowboys, bikers, Native Americans, construction workers, cops, and sailors.
Natasha Clark
Andressa Costa
Anthony Bottley and Colin Asercion
This was Rolise Rachel's sixth Sir Ivan party -- her favourite was a couple years ago, themed 'Wild Animals.'
Rolise Rachel
John and Susan Doneson
Angel Eyedealism
Joe Lalacci, Joanna Bronicki, and Peyman Umay
Sir Ivan's 'Peace' limousine, parked at the front of the castle sends his message of peace and love.
Sir Ivan got to see many friends throughout the night, including one of the Village People's original members, the cowboy Randy Jones.
Sir Ivan and Randy Jones
Sir Ivan came out on his balcony and admired the party below in his classic peace cape. He's been coined the 'Peaceman' for his message of anti-bullying.
Rolise Rachel and friend
