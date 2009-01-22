Sir Howard In Charge: 2000 Sony Jobs In Japan Cut (SNE)

Just when we feared Sony (SNE) CEO Sir Howard Stringer might not be in control of his company’s Japanese operations, word comes his company is closing down a Japanese TV factory and laying off 3% of its staff.



Bloomberg: Sony Corp. will announce the closing of one of two domestic television factories and the cutting of more than 2,000 jobs in Japan by the end of fiscal 2009, Nikkei said, without citing any sources.

Sony Chairman Howard Stringer, who will detail the plan at a news conference, will also downgrade the company’s fiscal 2008 earnings outlook, Nikkei said. The job cuts amount to about 3 per cent of Sony’s domestic full-time staff, Nikkei said.

Job cuts are a hugely controversial issue in Japan, we’re expecting blowback.

See Also: Is Sir Howard In Control Of Sony Or Not?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.