Sir Elton John honored with namesake Orchid at Marina Bay Sands Singapore

After his sell-out concert in Singapore, Sir Elton John made an appearance at theMarina Bay Sands for the 20th World Orchid Show, where the music icon was bestowed a lovely, white-and-pink orchid named in his honour. The new specimen christened Doritaenopsis Sir Elton John, is a phalaenopsis hybrid belonging to the Harlequin group. The orchid bears precisely nine flowers on each inflorescence; each individual flower boasts a striking starburst magenta pattern and large, golden forked lipped petals. A standing tradition of the Singapore National Park, Sir Elton John joins a list of acclaimed celebrities including Jackie Chan, Nelson Mandela, Kofi Annan, US First Lady Laura Bush, Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana, all of who have had tropical blooms in their name. An avid lover of garden, Sir Elton John also has a lupine and a rose named after him. The singer who was at the naming ceremony with partner David Furnish and son, Zachary is eager to have his orchid flown home to England.

organised by the National Parks Board and Orchid Society of Southeast Asia, the 20th World Orchid Conference is a triennial international horticultural highlight, where some of the world’s most spectacular orchids compete to win top accolades at the show.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches.

