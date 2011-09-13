Senior UBS Banker Kills Man-Eating Beast, Poses For A Photo Op

Photo: Safari Bwana

Senior UBS banker and advisor Sir David Scholey is seen here posing next to the corpse of a lion he slayed during a hunting trip. [via The Sun].Of course everyone who isn’t aware that hunting in Africa is regulated and that he had to pay a hefty price to bag the lion is freaking out about this.



Scholey, a former Bank of England director and BBC governor, has already received widespread criticism from animal rights activists with one group describing his actions as “selfish and sadistic.”

Scholey says he sees nothing wrong with paying for these exotic, man-eating animal hunting trips.

Here’s what he told The Sun:

“I have been hunting all over the world for many, many years and I have always hunted within the legal arrangements of the country concerned. I regard that as an entirely personal matter.

“All the animals I hunt are wild beasts. And I have felt threatened by them at times.

“The lion I killed certainly wasn’t an endangered species where I was hunting it.”

The “trophy” picture was originally posted on Safari Bwana’s website. Here’s how they define an animal trophy:

Most will tell you that their idea of a trophy is something that is big, a monster worth keeping and usually it is of one of the spectacular antelopes of Africa. We have an incredible number of species to hunt, some dangerous, others stealthy, others just plain cat food. However there always tends to be a focus on the glamour boys, those that have the words ‘big 5’ attached to their resume and also those that rank as large antelope.

A trophy is actually a momento, a reminder, a sight that will inspire memories and dreams to appear, those that put a smile on your face, that’s what it is meant to be. These days amidst all the awards, rewards, inner circles, outer circles, bronze, silver, gold, diamond classes and the ultimate worlds best hunter, we have lost sight of the term trophy. Nowadays a trophy isn’t just a set of horns or a flat skin on the wall, it isn’t a trophy for the memory it has burned into your mind nor is it there for others to gather round and hear your story. Nowadays it is a trophy only if it exceeds a set size, if it has a wider spread or a deeper curl or a longer tail or a bigger set of tusks – it is only a trophy if it brings you acclaim and fame, admiration from your buddies but most important of all it is only a trophy if it allows you to be part of a select group which you can only aspire to if you have a big one!

It is a shame what our business has become, a series of awards for an extra inch or two and often it means the measure of a successful hunt. Forget the many hours slogging up a mountain or sitting in a blind, these days if it isn’t gold medal then it wasn’t a good hunt.

