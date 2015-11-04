Sir David Attenborough narrated an introduction to Adele's 'Hello' and it was wonderful

Picture: BBC Radio 1/YouTube

Anything can be made better simply by getting Sir David Attenborough to talk about it.

Proof of that came this week when BBC Radio 1 host Greg James had the legendary wildlife narrator in to promote his new TV series “The Hunt”.

James had a challenge waiting for Attenborough. He’d prepared a 90-second introduction to Adele’s record-breaking new single “Hello”:

Attenborough accepted, everything starting rolling, and something brilliant happened. Here’s a quick breakdown:

“The year is 2015. The world seems to have a green tint to it – but there are also some dead insects in the foreground…”

Picture: BBC Radio 1/YouTube

“Look as the world’s most famous pop star zooms down a dirt track in an old Mini. Money certainly hasn’t changed her.”

“But there’s a problem. The signal is poor, and she hasn’t upgraded her handset since 1999! Hashtag ‘flip phone’.”

Picture: BBC Radio 1/YouTube

“She goes inside to seek shelter from the elements and to find… a land line. Eeuurgh.”

Picture: BBC Radio 1/YouTube

“The lesser spotted Adele is about to be everywhere, again.”

Picture: BBC Radio 1/YouTube

Of course, it’s not the same unless you’re hearing it read by the most famous tones on the planet.

So here it is – Sir David Attenborough narrates Adele’s Hello:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

