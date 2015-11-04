Sir David Attenborough narrated an introduction to Adele's 'Hello' and it was wonderful

Anything can be made better simply by getting Sir David Attenborough to talk about it.
Proof of that came this week when BBC Radio 1 host Greg James had the legendary wildlife narrator in to promote his new TV series “The Hunt”.
James had a challenge waiting for Attenborough. He’d prepared a 90-second introduction to Adele’s record-breaking new single “Hello”:
Attenborough accepted, everything starting rolling, and something brilliant happened. Here’s a quick breakdown:
“The year is 2015. The world seems to have a green tint to it – but there are also some dead insects in the foreground…”
“Look as the world’s most famous pop star zooms down a dirt track in an old Mini. Money certainly hasn’t changed her.”
“But there’s a problem. The signal is poor, and she hasn’t upgraded her handset since 1999! Hashtag ‘flip phone’.”
“She goes inside to seek shelter from the elements and to find… a land line. Eeuurgh.”
“The lesser spotted Adele is about to be everywhere, again.”
Of course, it’s not the same unless you’re hearing it read by the most famous tones on the planet.
So here it is – Sir David Attenborough narrates Adele’s Hello:
