Sir David Attenborough has slammed Australia's belligerence on coal and climate change, saying the country doesn't 'give a damn' about the rest of the world

Photo: Triple J

Legendary broadcaster and conservationist Sir David Attenborough has gone in on Australia during an interview with youth broadcaster Triple J about our complacency on climate change.

Speaking to Hack, Attenborough attacked Australia’s steadfast commitment to coal, and our stewardship of our “extraordinary section” of the planet.

On the other hand, he praised the global climate strikes and the kids throwing their weight behind it.

Legendary broadcaster and conservationist Sir David Attenborough did not hold back when he attacked Australia’s complacency – and, at times, belligerence – on climate change and reducing emissions.

Speaking to Hack on Triple J, Attenborough issued a damning condemnation of the country’s current attitude to addressing climate change.

“You are the keepers of an extraordinary section of the surface of this planet, including the Barrier Reef, and what you say, what you do, really, really matters,” Attenborough said in the interview with host Tom Tilley, which will air in its entirety tonight.

“And then you suddenly say, ‘No it doesn’t matter… it doesn’t matter how much coal we burn… we don’t give a damn what it does to the rest of the world.'”

Sir David Attenborough slams Australian PM on climate record "It's their world": Sir David Attenborough praises young people protesting for climate change, and slams Scott Morrison for bringing a lump of coal into Parliament in 2017. Posted by Hack on triple j on Monday, 23 September 2019

On the infamous incident in which Scott Morrison brought a lump of coal into Parliament in 2017, Attenborough refused to accept that it was light-hearted or a joke.

“I don’t think it was a joke,” he said.

“If you weren’t opening a coal mine okay I would agree, it’s a joke. But you are opening a coal mine.”

This isn’t the first time Attenborough has attacked Australia’s approach to the climate crisis. Appearing before the UK parliament’s business, energy and industrial strategy committee back in July, he highlighted Australia as a particularly egregious example of a country run by people who are not interested in dealing with climate change.

“Notable of course in the United States, but also in Australia which is extraordinary actually because Australia is already having to deal with some of the most extreme manifestations of climate change,” Attenborough told the UK House of Commons.

Attenborough, who has an affinity with the Great Barrier Reef after filming several documentaries there, was particularly scathing on Australia’s stewardship of the natural icon.

“A bleached reef is a tragic sight,” he said, referring to the extensive problems with coral bleaching afflicting the reef thanks to warmer waters.

“A desperately tragic sight, particularly if you’ve seen it before, and you know what it could have been like. You just see acre after acre of deathly white coral.”

But the veteran documentarian does have hope. Attenborough praised the global climate strikes and the kids who lead them.

“Young people see things very clearly. And they are speaking very clearly to politicians,” the 93-year-old said in the interview, which was conducted ahead of Friday’s rallies.

“They may not have the vote, [but] it’s their world that’s coming along and they want to make it clear to the politicians that they know that.”

On a lighter note, Hack did have the foresight to ask Attenborough the question which is on all of our minds: what’s his least favourite animal?

“I don’t hate many things but I do hate rats.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.