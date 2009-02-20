Sir Allen Stanford's Modest Lifestyle: Jet Fleet, Caribbean Island, 57-Room Castle

Some of Sir Allen Stanford’s modest possessions and stats, as described in a Florida paternity lawsuit and a Texas divorce lawsuit perused by Bloomberg:
- $2+ billion net worth
- 120 foot yacht
- Fleet of aircraft worth $100 million, including: Two Hawker 800XPs, Bombardier BD700-1a10, Two Gulfstream Aerospace G-IVs (Two!), and Hawker Siddeley HS-125-600A
- Two Hawker 800XPs,
- Bombardier BD700-1a10,
- Two Gulfstream Aerospace G-IVs (Two!), and
- Hawker Siddeley HS-125-600A
- Restaurants
- “Substantial real properties, including an island in the Caribbean”
- Wackenhut Castle (18,000 square feet, 57 rooms), which included moat, tower, pub, and man-made cliff (all demolished in 2008; Stanford moved out in 2004)
- 24/7 chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator for the kids
- $75,000 kids’ Christmas presents and vacations
- $6,000 gifts to kids’ teachers
- 7,000 square foot Houston mansion
- House in St. Croix
- House in Antigua
- Two Mercedes
- Porsche Boxster
Stanford was finally found yesterday hiding in Virginia with his girlfriend. Will she soon be suing him, too?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.