Sir Allen Stanford's Modest Lifestyle: Jet Fleet, Caribbean Island, 57-Room Castle

Henry Blodget

Some of Sir Allen Stanford’s modest possessions and stats, as described in a Florida paternity lawsuit and a Texas divorce lawsuit perused by Bloomberg:

  • $2+ billion net worth
  • 120 foot yacht
  • Fleet of aircraft worth $100 million, including: Two Hawker 800XPs, Bombardier BD700-1a10, Two Gulfstream Aerospace G-IVs (Two!), and Hawker Siddeley HS-125-600A
  • Restaurants
  • “Substantial real properties, including an island in the Caribbean”
  • Wackenhut Castle (18,000 square feet, 57 rooms), which included moat, tower, pub, and man-made cliff (all demolished in 2008; Stanford moved out in 2004)
  • 24/7 chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator for the kids
  • $75,000 kids’ Christmas presents and vacations
  • $6,000 gifts to kids’ teachers
  • 7,000 square foot Houston mansion
  • House in St. Croix
  • House in Antigua
  • Two Mercedes
  • Porsche Boxster

Stanford was finally found yesterday hiding in Virginia with his girlfriend.  Will she soon be suing him, too?

 

