Sir Allen Stanford's Modest Lifestyle: Jet Fleet, Caribbean Island, 57-Room Castle

Some of Sir Allen Stanford’s modest possessions and stats, as described in a Florida paternity lawsuit and a Texas divorce lawsuit perused by Bloomberg:



$2+ billion net worth

120 foot yacht

Fleet of aircraft worth $100 million, including: Two Hawker 800XPs, Bombardier BD700-1a10, Two Gulfstream Aerospace G-IVs (Two!), and Hawker Siddeley HS-125-600A

Restaurants

“Substantial real properties, including an island in the Caribbean”

Wackenhut Castle (18,000 square feet, 57 rooms), which included moat, tower, pub, and man-made cliff (all demolished in 2008; Stanford moved out in 2004)

24/7 chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator for the kids

$75,000 kids’ Christmas presents and vacations

$6,000 gifts to kids’ teachers

7,000 square foot Houston mansion

House in St. Croix

House in Antigua

Two Mercedes

Porsche Boxster

Stanford was finally found yesterday hiding in Virginia with his girlfriend. Will she soon be suing him, too?

