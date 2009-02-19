Sir Allen Stanford's Circle of Friends (Slideshow)

CLICK TO START >

Sir Allen Stanford is nowhere to be found in the wake of the SEC’s allegations that his bank was at the centre of an “ongoing massive fraud” as large as $8 billion.

But even though his offices have been shuttered around the country, he leaves behind a coeterie of well-connected, high-profile pals from the world of sports and politics.

Here’s our list of Stanford’s buddies and how they’ve gotten to know the man behind the scam.

SLIDESHOW >>>



(Advance the slides using the ‘Next‘ button in upper right corner of each slide, or just click the photos.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.