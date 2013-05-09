Sir Alex Ferguson Spent $850 Million Buying Players At Manchester United

Tony Manfred

In his 26 seasons as coach of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson spent the better part of one billion dollars on player transfers.

This number doesn’t include wages or salaries. That’s $850 million just in fees to buy players from other teams.

Sir Alex is one of the most successful coach in the history of sports, and a huge part of that success was having the money to buy top players, and using that money wisely.

From tonight’s Sky Sports News:

sir alex ferguson transfer bill

