Sir Alex Ferguson's Dominance With Manchester United Was Unmatched

Before Alex Ferguson became the manager of Manchester United, the club had already won seven league titles. Even though they had been a contender in the years before Fergie’s arrival, they had not won a championship in 20 years.



The Red Devils were decidedly mediocre in Ferguson’s first few years, finishing in the middle of the league table three times in four seasons. But beginning in 1991-92, United went on an incredible stretch of 22 straight seasons finishing among the top three.

During that streak, which is still active, Manchester United has won 13 league titles. Here is what United has done under Ferguson…

Data via PremierLeague.com

