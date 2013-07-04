24 Photos That Prove Sir Alex Ferguson Is Still The Biggest Badass In English Football

Sir Alex Ferguson retired after last season.



In his 26 years as coach, he won over 30 trophies and turned Manchester United into a $3-billion juggernaut.

But he’s still going to be an incredibly influential figure in English football. He’s still on the Manchester United board, and he’s reportedly helping mentor coach David Moyes.

For decades to come, Sir Alex will remain the benchmark by which commentators judge every EPL coach.

