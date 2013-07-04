24 Photos That Prove Sir Alex Ferguson Is Still The Biggest Badass In English Football

Tony Manfred
sir alex ferguson kiss

Sir Alex Ferguson retired after last season.

In his 26 years as coach, he won over 30 trophies and turned Manchester United into a $3-billion juggernaut.

But he’s still going to be an incredibly influential figure in English football. He’s still on the Manchester United board, and he’s reportedly helping mentor coach David Moyes.

For decades to come, Sir Alex will remain the benchmark by which commentators judge every EPL coach.

He makes friends with Turkish policemen

He can barely hold all his trophies

He plants a smooch on his daughter-in-law

He gets a smooch from a fan

He's great at juggling

He's a man of the people

He's best friends with David Beckham

He celebrates like a boss

He had swag back in the day

He doesn't have time for paparazzi

He doesn't have time for mascots

He doesn't have time for players crashing into his coaches box

He doesn't have time for opposing coaches

He pops bottles

He seriously loves juggling

He can pull off a top hat

He wins trophies of all sizes

He's the guest of honour wherever he goes

Sir Alex, holding a Sir Alex picture, in front of the Sir Alex Stand

His style was on point back in the 80s

He coaches with one hand firm on his belt

He's a knight

At age 71, he celebrates like an 11-year-old

They put up a statue of him WHILE HE WAS STILL COACHING

