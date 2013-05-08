Seven Crazy Facts That Tell You Why Sir Alex Ferguson Is Such A Legend

Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson announced that he’s retiring today after 26 years as coach.



After he took over in 1986, he turned Man U into the best, most consistent team in England. He guided the club through English soccer’s exponential growth from a local game to a global business.

Manchester United wouldn’t be the worldwide brand they are today if it hadn’t been for him.

To get a sense of just how monumental a figure he was, take a look at these crazy facts:

He has coached Manchester United for longer than the Premier League has existed

In 1989, three years after he took over, the club nearly sold for $31 million. Today it’s valued at $3.2 billion

He has won nearly twice as many EPL titles (13) than every other team combined (7)

Before he got there, the club hadn’t won a title in 19 years

Since 1991, he has never finished lower than third in the EPL

He won 39 trophies (including this year’s title) in 26 years at Man U, including 13 EPL titles, 5 FA Cups, 4 League Cups, 10 Community Shields, 2 Champions League titles, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup, and 1 Intercontinental Cup

Man U won 894 games and only lost 267 under him

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.