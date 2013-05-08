Seven Crazy Facts That Tell You Why Sir Alex Ferguson Is Such A Legend

Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson announced that he’s retiring today after 26 years as coach.
After he took over in 1986, he turned Man U into the best, most consistent team in England. He guided the club through English soccer’s exponential growth from a local game to a global business.
Manchester United wouldn’t be the worldwide brand they are today if it hadn’t been for him.
To get a sense of just how monumental a figure he was, take a look at these crazy facts:
- He has coached Manchester United for longer than the Premier League has existed
- In 1989, three years after he took over, the club nearly sold for $31 million. Today it’s valued at $3.2 billion
- He has won nearly twice as many EPL titles (13) than every other team combined (7)
- Before he got there, the club hadn’t won a title in 19 years
- Since 1991, he has never finished lower than third in the EPL
- He won 39 trophies (including this year’s title) in 26 years at Man U, including 13 EPL titles, 5 FA Cups, 4 League Cups, 10 Community Shields, 2 Champions League titles, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 European Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 European Super Cup, and 1 Intercontinental Cup
- Man U won 894 games and only lost 267 under him
