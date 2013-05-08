Sir Alex Ferguson Announces His Retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.



Ferguson is arguably the most famous coach in the world for the world’s most famous sports team.

Ferguson will join the club’s board and will become the team’s director and ambassador.

As manager of United, the team has won the Premier League 13 times in the last 21 years, including this season. In addition, the Red Devils won the Champion’s League in both 1999 and 2008.

