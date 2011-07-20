Sip, Swirl, Certify! "Sustainability in Practice" Eco Wine Certification

Tons of California wine bottles are now touting the SIP Certified Seal (Sustainability in Practice) so that “green” (and not-so-green) wine consumers can select wines made from grapes grown by eco-conscious, community-minded grape growers. More than two million SIP Certified wine bottles are in national distribution and can be purchased at specialty wine shops, selected supermarkets, many of your discount warehouse stores, and online. SIP represents a tough sustainable agriculture certification standard and verifies for savvy consumers that wines were sustainably grown. Many agricultural leaders in the state of California support the program of integrated farming practices as well as third-party verification of those practices.



Hahn Family Wines recently shared, “We made the decision to become certified as sustainable as the practices fit naturally with our approach to every aspect of our winery operation,” Hahn Family Wines is a Monterey County winery that was one of the first California wine estates to earn the SIP Certification. “From our vineyards, to our winery production area, to our attitude about our employees, the effort has been well worth it. We are very proud of our environmentally-friendly practices that promote environmental health, economic viability, and social equity.”

A SIP criterion encompasses a variety of important, humane management pledges. Environmental and agricultural concerns include habitat conservation, energy efficiency, pest management, water conservation, and air quality, as well as the critical component of the often forgotten human resource side. SIP Standards focus upon the worker and benefits such as medical insurance, retirement benefits, safety education, and access to community resources.

Kris Beal, Executive Director of the Central Coast Vineyard Team, the non-profit group which developed SIP Certification explains “Eco-labels typically focus exclusively on agricultural practices and environmental issues. What we love about SIP and the ‘sustainability’ model is that it addresses both human and natural resources.” Bravo to them!

The SIP Certification program is open to eligible vineyards everywhere. Additional information can be found by viewing this fun and informative SIP video.

By: Linda Kissam [Photos & Video Courtesy of SIP Certification Program

